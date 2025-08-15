Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren dies while undergoing treatment at hospital in Delhi: JMM.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-08-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 23:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren dies while undergoing treatment at hospital in Delhi: JMM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Targets JMM-Led Government in Monsoon Session Showdown
JMM workers, people in large numbers wait outside Birsa Munda airport to pay last respects to tribal leader Shibu Soren.
Tributes to JMM Founder Shibu Soren: Champion of Tribals and Telangana Ally
JMM supremo Shibu Soren passes away: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.
JMM's Brave Soldier: Education Minister Ramdas Soren Battles Critical Condition