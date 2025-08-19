Mumbai rains: Govt, semi-govt offices to remain shut, says BMC; appeals to pvt firms to allow employees to work from home on Aug 19.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai rains: Govt, semi-govt offices to remain shut, says BMC; appeals to pvt firms to allow employees to work from home on Aug 19.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kavach: Revolutionizing Safety on Mumbai's Rail Network
AI safety regulations may be hijacked by big tech
Torrential Downpour Paralyzes Thirteen Districts in Uttar Pradesh: Rivers Swell Beyond Danger Levels
Congress MP's Chain Snatching Sparks Outrage Over Women's Safety
Food Safety Concerns Arise over Kamdhenu Dairy Milk