Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as opposition parties protest demanding discussion over voter roll revision in Bihar, other issues.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:15 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
