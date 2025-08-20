130th Constitutional Amendment Bill is step more than super-emergency, to end democratic era in India forever, claims Mamata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:25 IST
130th Constitutional Amendment Bill wants to finish independence of our judiciary, alleges Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
130th Constitutional Amendment Bill seeks to consolidate 'one man-one party-one govt’ system, alleges Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.