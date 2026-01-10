Syrian Army's Strategic Seizure in Aleppo: Kurdish Stronghold at Stake
The Syrian army has taken control of Aleppo's Sheikh Maksoud district after Kurdish fighters resisted a ceasefire. The conflict underscores the struggle for unity in Syria, with Kurdish forces hesitant to align with the government. International efforts for peace continue amid escalating violence.
The Syrian army has forcibly taken control of the Sheikh Maksoud district in Aleppo, which had been under Kurdish control, officials confirmed on Saturday. This indicates a breakdown of the temporary ceasefire, escalating violence between the two sides.
The conflict highlights the deepening divisions within Syria, as President Ahmed al-Sharaa's aim to unify the country faces stiff resistance from Kurdish forces concerned about the Islamist-led government's motives. An attempted ceasefire, welcomed by global powers, failed as Kurdish fighters refused to vacate Sheikh Maksoud, compelling a ground operation by Syrian forces.
Despite Syrian forces claiming control, Kurdish fighters assert in a statement that they remain a presence, actively resisting. Meanwhile, over 140,000 civilians have been displaced, and international diplomatic efforts continue with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack engaging Jordanian officials to mediate a peaceful resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
