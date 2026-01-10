Left Menu

Syrian Army's Strategic Seizure in Aleppo: Kurdish Stronghold at Stake

The Syrian army has taken control of Aleppo's Sheikh Maksoud district after Kurdish fighters resisted a ceasefire. The conflict underscores the struggle for unity in Syria, with Kurdish forces hesitant to align with the government. International efforts for peace continue amid escalating violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 13:09 IST
The Syrian army has forcibly taken control of the Sheikh Maksoud district in Aleppo, which had been under Kurdish control, officials confirmed on Saturday. This indicates a breakdown of the temporary ceasefire, escalating violence between the two sides.

The conflict highlights the deepening divisions within Syria, as President Ahmed al-Sharaa's aim to unify the country faces stiff resistance from Kurdish forces concerned about the Islamist-led government's motives. An attempted ceasefire, welcomed by global powers, failed as Kurdish fighters refused to vacate Sheikh Maksoud, compelling a ground operation by Syrian forces.

Despite Syrian forces claiming control, Kurdish fighters assert in a statement that they remain a presence, actively resisting. Meanwhile, over 140,000 civilians have been displaced, and international diplomatic efforts continue with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack engaging Jordanian officials to mediate a peaceful resolution.

