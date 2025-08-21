Filed nomination with deep sense of humility, unwavering commitment to values enshrined in Constitution: Oppn VP candidate Sudarshan Reddy.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 12:05 IST
- Country:
- India
