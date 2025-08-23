Will try to defend, protect Constitution of India, which undoubtedly is coming under challenge: Opposition VP candidate Sudershan Reddy to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 13:56 IST
India
- India
