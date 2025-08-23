Gandhi, Nehru, Ambedkar believed in ethics, morals of Constitution; false narratives should not be created about them: Sudershan Reddy to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 14:18 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
