Left Menu

Terrorists killed people after asking religion, our soldiers did not kill terrorists based on religion but for their deeds: Rajanth.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:02 IST
Terrorists killed people after asking religion, our soldiers did not kill terrorists based on religion but for their deeds: Rajanth.
  • Country:
  • India

Terrorists killed people after asking religion, our soldiers did not kill terrorists based on religion but for their deeds: Rajanth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Appoint Advisor on Himachal's Ecological Crisis

Supreme Court to Appoint Advisor on Himachal's Ecological Crisis

 India
2
Welcure Drugs Boosts Market Liquidity with Stock Split and Bonus Issue

Welcure Drugs Boosts Market Liquidity with Stock Split and Bonus Issue

 India
3
Operation Sindoor: India's Befitting Reply to Terrorism

Operation Sindoor: India's Befitting Reply to Terrorism

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir Government Tightens Cybersecurity Measures, Bans Pen Drives

Jammu and Kashmir Government Tightens Cybersecurity Measures, Bans Pen Drive...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025