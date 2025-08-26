'If he is innocent, he should prove it. Then we can reconsider the decision,' says Chennithala on Mamkootathil's suspension from Congress.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-08-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 10:58 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
