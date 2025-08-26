World will drive electric vehicles that say Made in India: PM Modi after inaugurating e-vehicle plant at Hansalpur in Gujarat.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-08-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 12:30 IST
- Country:
- India
World will drive electric vehicles that say Made in India: PM Modi after inaugurating e-vehicle plant at Hansalpur in Gujarat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pedal Power: Haryana Leaders Cycle to Promote Health and Environment
Make in India initiative has created favourable environment for both global and domestic manufacturers: PM Modi in Gujarat.
NZ Energy Minister Heads to Korea for APEC Talks on Security, Innovation
Arunachal Pradesh: A New Frontier in Innovation and Industry
India Takes Bold Leap: PM Modi Unveils Homegrown EVs and Battery Innovation