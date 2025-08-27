Rahul, Tejashwi joined hands to protect democracy, BJP will be defeated in Bihar polls: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin at Muzaffarpur rally.
PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 27-08-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 13:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul, Tejashwi joined hands to protect democracy, BJP will be defeated in Bihar polls: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin at Muzaffarpur rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Modi on Ceasefire
BJP wins polls by stealing votes with help of EC, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Bihar rally.
BJP Leader Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations, Cites Property Dispute
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Vote Stealing'
BJP made EC puppet, deletion of names of 65 lakh voters from electoral rolls more dangerous than terrorism: M K Stalin in Bihar.