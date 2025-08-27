BJP made elections a mockery, people will remove it from power as it has stolen votes, alleges M K Stalin at rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
