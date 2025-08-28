Maharashtra: Death toll in building collapse at Virar in Palghar district rises to 17 with recovery of 2 more bodies: Officials.
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:30 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
