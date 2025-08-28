No point in having any dispute over languages, all should together decide on common transactional language: RSS chief Bhagwat.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:44 IST
- Country:
- India
No point in having any dispute over languages, all should together decide on common transactional language: RSS chief Bhagwat.
Everyone should be fluent in mother tongue, language of state and common transactional language; no bar in learning more: RSS chief.
