No bar on a family person becoming RSS chief, but the person needs to devote all his time to the organisation: RSS chief Bhagwat.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:00 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
