Will protect, defend Constitution if given an opportunity to serve as Vice President: Oppn candidate B Sudarshan Reddy in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Will protect, defend Constitution if given an opportunity to serve as Vice President: Oppn candidate B Sudarshan Reddy in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
French Unions Ramp Up Opposition Against Government's Fiscal Plans
Opposition’s vice presidential candidate B Sudarshan Reddy meets Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.
Assam govt freed 1,29,548 acres of land encroached by infiltrators, despite opposition by Cong leader Gaurav Gogoi: Amit Shah at rally.
Opposition Unites: Reddy's Vice Presidential Candidacy Gains Uddhav Thackeray's Support
Rajasthan CM Slams Opposition for Insulting Modi's Late Mother