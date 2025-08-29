Instead of extending permission for protest by one day, Maharashtra government should grant reservation to Marathas: Manoj Jarange.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Instead of extending permission for protest by one day, Maharashtra government should grant reservation to Marathas: Manoj Jarange.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maratha quota protestors denied water, food; public toilets were locked; do you treat guests in this way: Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan.
Protests Erupt in Jakarta: Call for Police Reform After Civilian Death
SA's G20 Presidency Launches Global Inequality Initiative with World Experts
Manoj Jarange's Maratha Quota Protest: A Demand for Recognition
Hunger Strike Intensifies as Activist Manoj Jarange Pushes for Maratha Reservation