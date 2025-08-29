More and more Marathas from across Maharashtra will come to Mumbai till reservation is granted: Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:25 IST
- Country:
- India
More and more Marathas from across Maharashtra will come to Mumbai till reservation is granted: Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP, EC indulge in 'vote chori', added 1 crore fake electors in Maharashtra after 2024 Lok Sabha polls, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Bihar.
Tragic Road Accidents in Ganjam District Trigger Protests
Manoj Jarange's Maratha Quota Protest: A Demand for Recognition
Maratha quota protestors denied water, food; public toilets were locked; do you treat guests in this way: Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan.
Tragic Theft Incident Sparks Protests in Jamshedpur