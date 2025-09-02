I may forgive RJD-Cong but people of Bihar will never pardon them for insulting my mother: PM.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 02-09-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 13:24 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
