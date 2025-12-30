Left Menu

Kerala Lottery Controversy: Art or Insult?

A controversy arose in Kerala regarding the artwork on the state lottery ticket 'Suvarna Kerala', with BJP alleging it insults Hindu religious beliefs. The Kerala State Lottery Department refuted these claims, asserting that the artwork lacked religious symbols and was selected in collaboration with the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi.

Thiruvananthpuram | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:23 IST
Kerala Lottery Controversy: Art or Insult?
A dispute has erupted in Kerala over the artwork used on the 'Suvarna Kerala' lottery ticket, drawing accusations from the BJP against the state government for allegedly insulting religious sentiments. The Lottery Department has denied these allegations.

BJP's state general secretary, S. Suresh, highlighted his concerns on social media, condemning the artwork for allegedly insulting Hindu beliefs and accusing the Left government of disrespecting religious symbols.

The Kerala State Lottery Department clarified that the artwork does not misuse any religious symbols and was selected in agreement with the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi. They emphasized that the artwork is abstract, making definitive interpretations challenging, and urged the public to avoid misconceptions.

