Feb 2020 riots: Delhi HC denies bail to activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, others in 'larger conspiracy' case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Feb 2020 riots: Delhi HC denies bail to activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, others in 'larger conspiracy' case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- High Court
- bail
- activists
- Umar Khalid
- Sharjeel Imam
- 2020 riots
- conspiracy
- legal
- case
Advertisement