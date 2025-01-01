Left Menu

Bitcoin's Roller Coaster Ride: First Annual Loss Since 2022

Bitcoin is set for its first annual loss since 2022, impacted by macroeconomic factors and declining momentum. Despite reaching record highs in 2025, cryptocurrencies, particularly bitcoin, faced significant challenges due to market volatility, tariffs, and increasing correlations with stock markets. The crypto industry's regulatory achievements in the U.S. add complexity to the landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 01:30 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 01:30 IST
Bitcoin's Roller Coaster Ride: First Annual Loss Since 2022
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bitcoin is poised to finish its first losing year since 2022, as global economic pressures and diminishing momentum affect the major cryptocurrency's value.

Although it hit a new high this year, Bitcoin has struggled since October and recently saw its largest monthly downturn since mid-2021. Bitcoin's year-end value could be over 6% lower after achieving gains in the previous two years. Last recorded at $87,474.2, its value surged earlier with the election of crypto-friendly Donald Trump as US President. Cryptocurrencies and stocks plummeted in April following Trump's tariff announcements, only to rebound with Bitcoin peaking above $126,000 in October.

However, a few days later, on October 10, both markets nosedived as Trump introduced fresh tariffs on Chinese goods and threatened export controls on crucial software, leading to over $19 billion in crypto market liquidations – a record-breaking event. With the stock market also experiencing a volatile year, analysts noted Bitcoin increasingly mirrored stock indices as traditional and institutional investors entered the crypto market. This connection is expected to tighten next year, driven by monetary policy changes and concerns over AI stock valuations.

TRENDING

1
Wall Street's 2025 Roller-Coaster Ride: AI Gains Amid Turbulence

Wall Street's 2025 Roller-Coaster Ride: AI Gains Amid Turbulence

 Global
2
Trump Signals Possible Federal Force Return If Crime Rates Surge

Trump Signals Possible Federal Force Return If Crime Rates Surge

 United States
3
Christian Kofane Shines Bright on the International Stage

Christian Kofane Shines Bright on the International Stage

 Morocco
4
Ivory Coast's Dramatic Comeback Seals Top Spot in AFCON Group F

Ivory Coast's Dramatic Comeback Seals Top Spot in AFCON Group F

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025