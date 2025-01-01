France's Bold Move: Protecting Youth from Social Media
France is set to ban social media access for children under 15 and restrict mobile phones in high schools by 2026. This move highlights concerns about online harms to minors. President Macron seeks legislative action similar to Australia's ban and pushes for EU-level regulations.
France is planning to implement significant measures to protect minors from social media risks by 2026. The government intends to ban social media access for children under 15 and prohibit mobile phones in high schools, as revealed by local media on Wednesday.
President Emmanuel Macron has often criticized social media for contributing to youth violence and looks to emulate Australia's regulatory model, which already restricts under-16s' access to various platforms. Draft legislation for further legal checks is expected in January.
The move aligns with Macron's broader vision to safeguard children, amid rising mental health issues attributed to excessive online exposure. These initiatives come as France navigates political turmoil at home but could gain popular support due to substantial public backing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
