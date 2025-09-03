Punjab govt extends closure of schools, colleges till September 7 due to flood situation: Minister Harjot Singh Bains.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:26 IST
Punjab govt extends closure of schools, colleges till September 7 due to flood situation: Minister Harjot Singh Bains.
