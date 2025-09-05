May they have long and prosperous future together: Trump on India, Russia and China ties.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 05-09-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 16:10 IST
May they have long and prosperous future together: Trump on India, Russia and China ties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Land quarrels in rebel-occupied Congo threaten Trump peace deal
At White House dinner, Trump lauds Nadella, Pichai amid praises from executives
Looks like we lost India, Russia to 'darkest' China: US President Trump
Looks like we lost India, Russia to "deepest, darkest" China: Donald Trump
EXCLUSIVE-Trump to reinterpret 1987 missile treaty to sell heavy attack drones abroad