Indian women's hockey team holds defending champion Japan to 2-2 draw in pool match of Asia Cup in Hangzhou, China.
PTI | Hangzhou | Updated: 06-09-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 18:15 IST
Indian women's hockey team holds defending champion Japan to 2-2 draw in pool match of Asia Cup in Hangzhou, China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thrilling Draw: India Holds Defending Champions Japan in Asia Cup Clash
Late Equaliser Seals Dramatic Draw in Slovenia-Sweden Clash
Soccer-Back to the drawing board for Germany after shock Slovakia loss
Missed Chances: India Draws Afghanistan at CAFA Nations Cup
Indians' Hopes Hang by a Thread After Draw Against Afghanistan