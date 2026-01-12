Left Menu

India and Germany Forge Stronger Ties: A New Era of Cooperation

Updated: 12-01-2026 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
During a high-profile visit, India and Germany announced a series of agreements enhancing cooperation in defense, trade, and education. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized their commitment to strengthen ties amidst global geopolitical tensions.

The leaders inked 19 pacts, focusing on defense collaborations, higher education, and telecommunications. A notable announcement was the push for finalizing the India-European Union free trade agreement to bolster economic exchanges, along with visa-free transit for Indian passport holders in Germany.

Chancellor Merz's visit, accompanied by a major business delegation, marks a pivotal moment in Indo-German relations. The leaders discussed the importance of resilient supply chains, skill partnerships, and advocated for global institutional reforms to address current international challenges.

