Democracy thrives on cooperation, not confrontation and my strength lies in listening, mediating, building consensus: Reddy in message to MPs.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 18:10 IST
Reddy's Rallying Cry: A Temple of Democracy at the Crossroads
I seek your support not for myself, but for values that define us as a sovereign democratic republic: B Sudershan Reddy in message to MPs.
This is not just a vote to elect your Vice-President, it is a vote for spirit of India itself: B Sudershan Reddy to MPs.
In this election, there is no party whip and love for country must guide your choice: B Sudershan Reddy to MPs ahead of VP polls.
Rajya Sabha must be a chamber where national interests are upheld above partisan concerns: Opposition's VP pick B Sudershan Reddy.