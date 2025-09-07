Rajya Sabha must be a chamber where national interests are upheld above partisan concerns: Opposition's VP pick B Sudershan Reddy.
Rajya Sabha must be a chamber where national interests are upheld above partisan concerns: Opposition's VP pick B Sudershan Reddy.
I seek your support not for myself, but for values that define us as a sovereign democratic republic: B Sudershan Reddy in message to MPs.
This is not just a vote to elect your Vice-President, it is a vote for spirit of India itself: B Sudershan Reddy to MPs.