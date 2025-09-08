Global trading system based on principles of open, non-discriminatory approach; India believes this should be protected: Jaishankar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:40 IST
- Country:
- India
