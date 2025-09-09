Cabinet approves SOP for removal of foreigners under Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:36 IST
