President Droupadi Murmu congratulates C P Radhakrishnan on being elected as Vice President of India.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:31 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu congratulates C P Radhakrishnan on being elected as Vice President of India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France's Political Turmoil: A Crisis of Leadership and Stability
Market Twists: Politics, Jobs, and Rate Cut Bets Shape Global Trends
The Resilient Shadow: Khalil Al-Hayya's Ascent in Hamas Leadership
DUSU Election Fever: A Festive Preview of Student Politics
Political Turmoil in France: Macron Seeks New Leadership