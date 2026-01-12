Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Celebrated: Leadership and Advocacy Highlighted

In Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's birthday was celebrated with enthusiasm on Monday. Party workers gathered to exchange sweets and commend her leadership.

On the occasion of her 54th birthday, tributes poured in from party members, including Lok Sabha MP Kishori Lal Sharma. He lauded her commitment to public service, particularly her advocacy for women, youth, and farmers.

Adding a political dimension to the celebrations, the 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' campaign was launched, aiming to spotlight the government's controversial shift from the original MGNREGA scheme to the new VB-G RAM G Act, which Congress alleges undermines citizens' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)