Thanked PM Meloni for Italy's proactive support for concluding mutually beneficial India-EU trade agreement: PM Narendra Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Thanked PM Meloni for Italy's proactive support for concluding mutually beneficial India-EU trade agreement: PM Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi speaks to Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.
India-Mauritius Economic Ties: Navigating Challenges Amidst Global Instability
PM Narendra Modi conducts aerial survey of Himachal Pradesh's disaster-hit Mandi and Kullu districts, in Kangra to take stock of situation.
Voting begins for vice presidential election; PM Narendra Modi first to cast his vote.
South Africa, Algeria Strengthen Economic Ties with New Trade Routes and MoU