Left Menu

Sushila Karki takes oath as Nepal’s first woman prime minister.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:33 IST
Sushila Karki takes oath as Nepal’s first woman prime minister.

Sushila Karki takes oath as Nepal's first woman prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Shooting Claims Life in Northeast Delhi

Tragic Shooting Claims Life in Northeast Delhi

 India
2
AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Accuses BJP of Intimidation Over Trauma Centre Opening

AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Accuses BJP of Intimidation Over Trauma Centre Openi...

 India
3
Wikipedia Faces Regulatory Challenges: U.K. Online Safety Act in Focus

Wikipedia Faces Regulatory Challenges: U.K. Online Safety Act in Focus

 Global
4
Swift Justice: Man Sentenced to Death for Heinous Crime

Swift Justice: Man Sentenced to Death for Heinous Crime

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025