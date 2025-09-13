Over last two-three days, Nepal's youths are on roads, cleaning and painting buildings with sense of purity: PM Modi.
PTI | Imphal | Updated: 13-09-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 16:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Over last two-three days, Nepal's youths are on roads, cleaning and painting buildings with sense of purity: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Community Outrage: Demand for Stringent Actions Against Offensive Social Media Post
Prime Minister Modi Unveils Mega Infrastructure Projects in Manipur
Protests Erupt Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's Imphal Visit
Prime Minister Modi's Manipur Visit: Rain and Resilience Amidst Preparations
Prime Minister Modi Set to Transform Mizoram's Connectivity Landscape