Sahm Capital's Investor Community Surges as Vision 2030 Fuels Saudi Retail Investing

Sahm Capital's recently launched investor community has rapidly become Saudi Arabia's most popular digital platform for market discussions, amassing 6,000 weekly contributors just three months after its official launch. Launched in September 2025, the platform is uniquely integrated directly into a CMA-licensed brokerage app, fostering real-time investor engagement.

The platform facilitates vibrant discussions around market developments, equity movements, and sector analysis, generating nearly 4,000 posts daily. As part of its mission to enhance the investor experience, the community serves as a hub where seasoned and novice investors exchange knowledge about Saudi and regional capital markets.

According to Mohammed Asiri, CFO of Sahm Capital, the initiative supports the country's expanding capital markets under Vision 2030 by offering investors a regulated, trusted environment to learn and discuss market trends. The momentum gained by the Sahm Community mirrors the broader rise in retail investing across Saudi Arabia. It complements Sahm Capital's offline strategies, such as the Sahm Investment Strategy Summit in Riyadh.

(With inputs from agencies.)