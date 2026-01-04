Tragic Night at Crans-Montana: A Community Mourns and Seeks Answers

A heart-wrenching Mass was held on Sunday for the victims of a devastating fire on New Year's Eve at a bar in Crans-Montana, a renowned Swiss Alpine resort. The tragic incident left 40 people dead and dozens severely injured, as families and friends gathered to find solace in each other's company.

The Rev. Gilles Cavin highlighted the profound uncertainty faced by families as they await news about their loved ones, many of whom are teenagers. The death toll includes a diverse group of nationalities, as Swiss authorities strive to identify the victims amidst the chaos.

An ongoing criminal investigation targets the bar managers for alleged involuntary homicide and fire-related charges. Investigators are examining the potential role of decorative candles in sparking the blaze and whether safety regulations at the venue were adequately met. Switzerland's nationwide mourning on Jan. 9 echoes the widespread sorrow.

(With inputs from agencies.)