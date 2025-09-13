By being present at Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary celebration, PM has shown respect to him; Assam will not forget this gesture: Himanta.
Modi's Tribute to Bhupen Hazarika Heals Old Wounds in Assam
I promote Assamese 'gamosa' on every occasion, urge people of Assam to be vocal for local: PM in Guwahati.
Honoured to be part of Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrations in Assam, his songs unite India: PM in Guwahati.
When Bhupen Hazarika died in 2011, Assam people wanted PM to come; happy that Modi took part in his 100th birth anniversary: Himanta.
Green Corridor Welcomes Modi in Assam