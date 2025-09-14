Amit Khare appointed secretary to Vice President C P Radhakrishnan: Govt order.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 15:32 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
