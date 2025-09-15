SC to pass order on Sep 23 in suo motu matter over issues relating to ecology, environmental conditions prevailing in Himachal Pradesh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 12:35 IST
