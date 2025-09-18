PCB has been sent an e-mail by ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta detailing Pakistan's violations including filming of restricted areas: Sources.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:26 IST
PCB has been sent an e-mail by ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta detailing Pakistan's violations including filming of restricted areas: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mohammad Nabi Carves His Name in Afghanistan's Cricketing History
ICC vs PCB: Cricket's Rules Under Scrutiny
ICC Contemplates Action: Pakistan's Controversial Moves Challenge Cricket Protocols
The Rise of Para-Cricket: A Potential Paralympic Game-Changer
ACC Stifles Political Queries Amidst India-Pakistan Cricket Tension