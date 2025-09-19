'Minor hydraulic issue' forces Trump to switch to a support helicopter as he was leaving Britain, AP reports, quoting White House.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 00:02 IST
'Minor hydraulic issue' forces Trump to switch to a support helicopter as he was leaving Britain, AP reports, quoting White House.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Departure from the Kremlin: Kozak Steps Down
Chilling Departures: Jerry Greenfield's Exit Amid Ben & Jerry's- Unilever Strife
Chrystia Freeland's Political Departure: Impact and Legacy
Court Rules Voluntary Departure Disproves Kidnapping Allegation
Diplomatic Shake-Up: U.S. Syria Mission Sees Key Departures