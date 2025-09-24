We are meeting when India is going through very challenging period at both international, national levels: Cong chief Kharge at CWC meeting.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:25 IST
- Country:
- India
We are meeting when India is going through very challenging period at both international, national levels: Cong chief Kharge at CWC meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

- India
- challenges
- Kharge
- Congress
- CWC
- meeting
- national
- international
- unified
- strategic
Internal strife within NDA in Bihar now out in the open, BJP considers Nitish Kumar a burden: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meeting.