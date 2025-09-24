Nitish govt didn't do anything for betterment of extremely backward classes, only used them as vote bank, alleges Rahul in Bihar.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Nitish govt didn't do anything for betterment of extremely backward classes, only used them as vote bank, alleges Rahul in Bihar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul
- Gandhi
- Nitish
- Kumar
- backward classes
- Bihar
- vote bank
- neglect
- development
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ten-point resolution passed in 'Ati Pichra Nyay Sankalp' symposium today, to be implemented when INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar: Rahul.
INDIA bloc will ensure reservation for extremely backward classes in pvt institutions, govt contracts worth over Rs 25 cr: Rahul in Bihar.
Political Tug-of-War in Bihar: Congress Attempts to Regain Influence Amidst Strong NDA Presence
Railway Boost: Bihar's Infrastructure on Fast Track with Rail Line Doubling
Kharge Criticizes NDA Government for Bihar's Economic Stagnation and Caste Policy