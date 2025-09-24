Iran's rial currency hits all-time low of 1,074,000 to the US dollar before president's UN speech amid nuclear tensions, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:26 IST
Iran's rial currency hits all-time low of 1,074,000 to the US dollar before president's UN speech amid nuclear tensions, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- rial
- currency
- nuclear
- tensions
- UN
- economy
- devaluation
- geopolitical
- stability
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iranian President Pezeshkian's Bold UN Address Unveils Regional Tensions
Dhangar Community Demands ST Status in Massive Jalna Protest
Zelenskiy's Plea: Uniting Against Expansion - NATO's Concern
Tensions Flare in Ladakh: Statehood Protests Turn Deadly
Disappointing Pass Rate: TET 2023 Results Unveiled