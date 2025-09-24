First edition of CBSE Class 10 board exams to be conducted from Feb 17 to March 6, 2026; second edition from May 15 to June 1: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:23 IST
- Country:
- India
