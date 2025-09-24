Centre has always been ready for talks; proposed meeting on July 25, did not receive positive response: Govt sources on Ladakh agitation.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Centre has always been ready for talks; proposed meeting on July 25, did not receive positive response: Govt sources on Ladakh agitation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ladakh
- government
- agitation
- dialogue
- negotiation
- meeting
- sources
- response
- proposal
- regional
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress leaders made statements that almost sounded like instructions for pelting stones, bandhs, arson: Govt sources on Leh violence.
Sonam Wangchuk long hinted for Arab Spring-style protest in Ladakh;his references to Gen Z protest in Nepal seem like blueprint:Govt sources.
Violence in Ladakh smacks of conspiracy motivated by politics and personal gains, but youth are not to be blamed: Govt sources.
Centre considering advancing October 6 meeting of High Powered Committee with ABL and KDA to September 25-26: Govt sources.
High-Stakes Meeting: Trump and Albanese Set for Strategic Talks on AUKUS