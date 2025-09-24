Centre stands committed to aspiration of people of Ladakh by providing adequate constitutional safeguards: Govt statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Centre stands committed to aspiration of people of Ladakh by providing adequate constitutional safeguards: Govt statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran's Firm Stance: No Nuclear Bomb Aspirations, Criticism of Israel and European Nations
India Bolsters STEMM Aspirations with ₹2277 Crore Capacity Building Scheme
Rahul Gandhi Promises EBC Protection Act at 'Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp' Event
Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike: A New Era of Protectionism
Computer Baba: The Crusader for Cow Protection in Madhya Pradesh